Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases 2.5-fold

“To radically modernize the national economy, priority attention is being given to its diversification. Special emphasis is placed on developing the transport sector as a strategically important industry. Kazakhstan must turn into the main logistics hub of Eurasia, as we have the necessary potential and vast opportunities for this,” said the Head of State.

Last month, the second line of the Dostyk - Moiynty railway was launched. Additionally, 13,000 kilometers of roads have been built and repaired this year.

“We have the potential to transport goods through the territory of China. Given the unstable situation in global markets, this can be considered a major achievement. We have also made significant progress in air transport. This year, 36 new air routes were launched, including to major cities in Asia and Europe. However, we must continue strengthening this sector. The air cargo transportation system needs to be improved.”

The President also spoke about the processing industry, which had seen 7.5% growth since early 2025. The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy has reached 40%. Entrepreneurs ensure employment for nearly half of the country’s working-age population.

“There is dynamic growth in the construction sector. Last year, around 19 million square meters of housing were built - the highest figure achieved in the years of Independence. Thousands of families were provided with housing. Agricultural output has increased 2.5 times. More than 20 million tons of grain have been harvested. Kazakhstan’s export potential has strengthened, and the country’s reputation as a reliable trade partner has grown,” he pointed out.

Earlier, the President said that Kazakhstan had tripled its funding for education over the past five years.