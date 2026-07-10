Adilet Party approves 186 candidates for Qurultay elections

The list of candidates includes Aibek Dadebay, Yerlan Karin, Raushan Kazhibayeva, Askhat Aimagambetov, Konstantin Avershin, Marat Bashimov, Alexander Danilov, Gulzira Atabayeva, Sungat Yesimkhanov, Snezhanna Imasheva, Bagdat Mussin, Sergey Ponomarev, Nikita Shatalov, Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva, Adil Baltabayev, Marat Shibutov, Dinara Zakiyeva, Natalia Godunova, along with representatives of government bodies, the parliamentary corps, the expert community, science, education, business, culture, and civil society.

Earlier, the Auyl Party approved 69 candidates for the Qurultay elections, Ak Zhol Party — 63 candidates, People’s Party of Kazakhstan — 72 candidates, Respublica Party — 76 candidates and the National Social Democratic Party — 33 candidates.

As written before, Adilet Party’s extraordinary congress kicks off in Kazakh capital.