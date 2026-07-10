Adilet Party’s extraordinary congress kicks off in Kazakh capital

It draws the participation of 1,193 delegates, representing 99.42% of the total.

Among those present is 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin.

Amendments and additions to the Adilet political party’s Charter, approval of party membership fees, adoption of the party’s election program, approval of the party list of candidates for the Qurultay and adoption of the resolution of the III Extraordinary Congress of the Adilet Party are on the agenda.

As written before, the AMANAT and Adilet parties officially merged. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the merger, calling it a historic step toward consolidating progressive forces and advancing reforms.

The Democratic Party Ak Zhol was also expected to hold its pre-election congress on July 5 in Astana, bringing together more than 200 delegates elected at regional party conferences.