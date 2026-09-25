ADB raises $5 billion from 3-year and 7-year global bonds
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has priced a $3 billion three-year global benchmark bond and a $2 billion seven-year global benchmark bond, raising a combined $5 billion in US dollars. The proceeds will form part of ADB’s ordinary capital resources, Qazinform News Agency cites the bank’s press service.
We are pleased with our recent USD global benchmark outing, successfully raising $5 billion through a dual-tranche transaction, said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. "Robust demand from investors across geographies reflects continued confidence in ADB’s strong credit profile, its role as a dependable source of liquidity, and its ability to advance its development mandate by mobilizing capital for sustainable and inclusive economic development across Asia and the Pacific.”
The three-year bond carries a 4.875% annual coupon, payable semi-annually, and matures on 2 October 2029. It was priced at 99.671% to yield 5.7 basis points above the 4.375% US Treasury notes maturing in September 2029.
The seven-year bond carries a 5% annual coupon, also payable semi-annually, and matures on 30 September 2033. It was priced at 99.476% to yield 7.3 basis points above the 4.5% US Treasury notes maturing in August 2033.
The transaction was lead-managed by BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, and RBC Capital Markets.
Both tranches achieved broad distribution across global markets. For the three-year issue, 56% of the bonds were allocated to investors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 30% to the Americas, and 14% to Asia. By investor type, banks accounted for 62%, central banks and official institutions for 25%, and fund managers and other investors for 13%.
For the seven-year issue, 60% of the bonds were placed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 23% in the Americas, and 17% in Asia. Banks received 51% of the bonds, while central banks and official institutions accounted for 26%, and fund managers and other investors for 23%.
ADB plans to raise around $39 billion to $45 billion from capital markets in 2026.
Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB priced a $2 billion 10-year global benchmark bond.