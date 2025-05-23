Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee

The latter reported on the key results of the committee’s activities since the beginning of the year and tasks for the period ahead.

He said attempts by 212 foreigners involved in terrorism and extremism to enter Kazakhstan were prevented, entry into the country was closed to 1,498 foreign radicals, 12 foreigners wanted for terrorist and extremist crimes were detected.

He also stressed that activities of 13 criminal groups were suppressed, 142 of their members were detained, 40 individuals were arrested, 282 units of firearms, 48 ​​grenades and 4,586 rounds of ammunition were confiscated, 12 drug laboratories were liquidated, as well as 13 international and 12 regional drug trafficking canals, more than 3.2 tons of drugs and 7.5 tons of precursors were confiscated.

Sagimbayev added that over 16,000 lawbreakers were detained, and 3,025 were deported.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the activities of the national security bodies.

Earlier it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council.

The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.

President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of “Law and Order”.