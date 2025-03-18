President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting

During the sitting, there was a detailed discussion with critical remarks addressed to all relevant government bodies.

The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.

President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of “Law and Order”.

He stressed the exceptional relevance of ensuring food and environmental security, as well as the development of digital tools and artificial intelligence in order to address the issues of concern for the country's citizens.

The Head of State instructed the Government to focus its efforts on implementing the program for building a Just Kazakhstan in the interests of the entire society.

Earlier, it was reported that during the sitting President Tokayev pointed out that national security strategy development should be assessed by specific results.