Active construction of Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant to begin in 2027
Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency has announced the timeline for the start of active construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant and the preparation of intergovernmental agreements with Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“Active construction work on the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant will begin in 2027,” Official Spokesperson of the Agency Shyngys Ilyassov confirmed.
He added that during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan, the two countries may also sign two intergovernmental agreements related to the project.
“These documents concern the construction itself and the financial aspects of the project,” Ilyassov noted.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstani companies would join the Balkhash NPP construction.