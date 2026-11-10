Abu Dhabi hosts first U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks since February

Rustem Umerov, who heads Ukraine’s delegation, confirmed the start of the session in a social media post, saying that after preliminary consultations the sides would “move to a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia.” Before the three-way meeting, U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, according to Umerov.

Russia’s delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who has headed Moscow’s negotiating team since the first direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul in March 2022. Medinsky said he hoped the meeting would help the sides “advance on the path towards peace in the interests of the people of Russia and the people of Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Europe has its own channels of communication with Kyiv and Washington, stressing that the Abu Dhabi format remains a trilateral negotiation between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States acting as a mediator.

Writing on X, Kushner described the talks as an initial step that could “build momentum” toward further negotiations. He said the U.S. team was seeking “a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment.” In an earlier post, he said a lasting settlement would also require “direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them.”

Statement on Meeting Between the United States, Ukraine, and European Partners: Ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European partners met to continue their close coordination on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and establish the conditions for a durable peace, including support for robust security guarantees as part of any settlement. Discussions took place collaboratively between the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared objectives, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. Participants emphasized that any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine. The shared objective is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement. Alongside a central focus on a lasting peace, the discussion covered how to build upon existing European security institutions and agreements following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine. Participants further recognized that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation. The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and were clear that a strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense. The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 10, 2026

Both Moscow and Kyiv signaled deep differences as the talks got underway. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia rejects European calls for a ceasefire. “We will not agree to this,” he said.

Kyiv, by contrast, maintains that an immediate ceasefire must come first and that territorial questions can only be resolved at a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The three countries held three rounds of trilateral talks in January and February, but the diplomatic track largely stalled after the start of U.S. military operations against Iran. Witkoff and Kushner have since held separate meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy.

In October, the office of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had brokered a temporary humanitarian ceasefire for the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region. The truce was in effect from October 28 to November 1.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that France and other European countries would take part in the Russia-U.S.-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.