President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Mrs. Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.

The November 2 decree recognized Melania Trump’s efforts to help Ukrainian children and other civilians.

The award followed a local ceasefire in Oleshky, in southern Ukraine. On October 23, the White House said Melania Trump helped broker the agreement. She and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian officials. Both sides agreed to pause fighting so aid could reach residents and civilians could evacuate.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Melania Trump would host Russian and Ukrainian representatives.