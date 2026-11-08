Europe to be represented at Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
22:14, 8 November 2026
European countries, including France, will take part in the upcoming trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, TASS reports, citing RTL radio.
“European countries, including France, will be represented in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions,” Barrot said in an interview with the radio station.
He did not provide further details on the composition of the European delegations or identify the officials who would attend the talks.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the United States would mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 as part of efforts to advance a peace agreement.