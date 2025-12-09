Absolute paradise for photographers – British blogger about his trip to Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region

“One of my favourite drone shots from possibly my favourite place in Kazakhstan. This place is epic enough to make anyone feel small,” he posted.

According to him, Mangystau region impresses with its “otherworldly landscapes.”

“Mangystau in West Kazakhstan is home to - by far - some of the most otherworldly landscapes I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. This place is absolute paradise for photographers, and I’m hoping you can see why just through this short collection of clips,” he notes.

The blogger also confessed that the trip to the Bozzhyra Tract turned out to be one of the most emotional and eventful.

“We had some of the highest highs and lowest lows of any trip I’ve ever had - it was by far one of the craziest weeks of my life. But the landscapes were what we came to see, and here is just a snippet of some of them. Truly otherworldly,” he says.

We also reported that Mangystau region of Kazakhstan drew global attention through a BBC Reel titled “The Alien Lands Once Hidden Beneath the Ocean.” The video showcases the unique landscapes and rich geological history of the region.