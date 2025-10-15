BBC showcases ‘alien landscapes’ of Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

The video highlights the region’s landscapes formed millions of years ago, including plateaus, canyons, and rock formations that resemble alien worlds.

The authors say the territory of the current West Kazakhstan region was once the floor of an ancient ocean that shapes the present-day unique structure and landscape of the region.

The video also reveals Mangystau’s cultural and tourism potential and its growing popularity among travelers, thanks to its blend of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and modern tourism routes.

The BBC publication is a significant event in advancing Kazakhstan’s tourism potential on the global stage and helps strengthen foreign interest in the country’s natural and cultural heritage.

As written before, this July the Kazakh Government approved the 2025-2029 comprehensive plan for the development of the Mangistau tourist area. It covers nine directions and 102 action items. It provides for the large-scale development of the region’s tourism potential. Among the key tasks is to provide access to iconic sites like Bozzhyra, Tamshaly, Zhygylgan, Torysh, Shakpak-Ata, Saura and Kyzylkup. Special attention is paid to the development of the Kenderli resort area, construction and reconstruction of routes, building engineering infrastructure and tourist sites, including an airport and bus station.

It is worth reminding in July 2026, UNESCO is set to decide on the inscription of the Mangistau Underground Mosques on the World Heritage List.