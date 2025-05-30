“An important element of our relations is cooperation in the field of education and culture. Currently, about 4 thousand Kazakh students are studying in Italy. We are grateful to the Italian Government for providing grants and scholarships that allow our students to study at the best universities in your country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite Italian technical universities to open branches in Kazakhstan. We pay special attention to engineering and technical education,” the President stated.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan gives special priority to the development of technology parks and artificial intelligence technology.

“An indicator of this is the opening of the Institute of Italian Culture in Almaty. Our country is implementing a program to train AI specialists. The Alem AI International Center, specializing in startups in this industry, will soon begin operating. In addition, the launch of the Central Asia-European Union Innovation Campus is planned at the Astana Hub Technopark. We invite Italian partners to take an active part in this project,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, the first Central Asia-Italy summit kicked off in Astana. The Head of State also noted that Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan.