About 360 people pull Pokémon-themed aircraft at Japanese airport
About 360 children and adults joined forces to tow a roughly 133-ton Boeing 787 aircraft decorated with Pokémon characters at Narita airport near Tokyo, moving it about 80 meters in an event to spur interest in aviation, Kyodo reported.
A 100-meter rope was attached to the 62.8-meter-long jet so the participants could pull it on the premises of one of Japan's busiest international airports.
The All Nippon Airways aircraft slowly moved as participants chanted and pulled together. The plane is mainly used for flights to and from other parts of Asia.
The operator of the airport organized the event, giving people a rare chance to tow an airplane and visit a hangar.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan are set to strengthen air connectivity with the launch of direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo. The new service will begin with a flight from Almaty to Tokyo on November 30, 2026, followed by the first return flight from Tokyo on December 1.