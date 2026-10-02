Direct Almaty-Tokyo flights to launch in November

The new service will begin with a flight from Almaty to Tokyo on November 30, 2026, followed by the first return flight from Tokyo on December 1.

Air Astana Group CEO Ibrahim Canliel said the new service to Japan is a key step in strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transport hub connecting Central Asia and the Caucasus. Tokyo will become the airline’s 22nd new route launched in 2026, with the direct connection expected to further boost trade, economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Flights to Tokyo Narita International Airport will operate twice a week using Airbus A321LR aircraft with business and economy class cabins.

Subject to government approval, flights from Almaty to Tokyo will operate on Mondays and Thursdays, departing at 9:55 pm and arriving at 9:25 am the following day. Return flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, leaving Tokyo at 10:55 am and arriving in Almaty at 4:20 pm. All times are local.

The flight from Almaty to Tokyo will take 7 hours and 30 minutes, while the return journey will take 9 hours and 25 minutes.

Under the existing partnership between Air Astana and Japan Airlines, flights between Almaty and Tokyo Narita will operate under a codeshare agreement. Round-trip fares, including all fees, start at 350,552 tenge in economy class and 1,398,918 tenge in business class.

Japanese citizens can enter Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 30 days, while Kazakh citizens are required to obtain a visa to travel to Japan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first direct flight from Chongqing to Almaty was launched on September 23, marking the first regular air route connecting the Chinese megacity with Central Asia.