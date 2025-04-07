About 100 surveillance cameras to be installed in Karaganda region's tourist town

The cameras are being placed in public areas, at intersections, along roads, near monuments, and at the city's entry and exit points, as well as in high-traffic areas. Their main purpose is to prevent offenses and reduce crime rates.

These advanced cameras are equipped with facial and vehicle recognition technology. All data is sent to the District Police Department's Operations Center, where officers monitor public safety around the clock.

“The introduction of these systems allows for a quick response to incidents, helps prevent crimes, and creates safer conditions for residents. Additionally, the installation of cameras boosts public trust in law enforcement agencies,” said Colonel Zhandos Zhumabekov, head of the district police department.

As reported earlier, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, has emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the field of artificial intelligence.