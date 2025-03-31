Kazakhstan and Slovenia seek to strengthen AI collaboration

"I want to mention artificial intelligence. Slovenia is one of the pioneers in that area. Today, Slovenia has top experts in the field. Along with our experts, we also have an AI center with UNESCO representatives, and, of course, the Jožef Stefan Institute, which is home to 900 of the best scientists in AI. They’ve made significant progress, with a lot of knowledge in robotics, running experiments on plants and DNA, and their work is very productive," said the Slovenia President.

President Musar also noted that Slovenia had won a tender to develop supercomputers, which attracted 150 million euros in investments.

"My background in data protection is also closely tied to AI, and this, of course, represents a great opportunity. In the future, no one will be able to escape the impact of AI. I believe this is an important area for cooperation," she added.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has greeted the President of Slovenia in the Akorda Palace.