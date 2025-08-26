Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported previously, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on the objectives behind the King of Jordan’s visit to Kazakhstan.