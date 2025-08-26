EN
    Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

    19:11, 26 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in the capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on the objectives behind the King of Jordan’s visit to Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Akorda

     

