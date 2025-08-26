Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
19:11, 26 August 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in the capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.
As reported previously, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on the objectives behind the King of Jordan’s visit to Kazakhstan.