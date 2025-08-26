Why the King of Jordan is visiting Kazakhstan?

Main focus of the visit

In Astana, King Abdullah II will hold talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The main purpose of the visit is to strengthen comprehensive partnership, expand political dialogue, and give practical substance to the agreements reached during the President’s visit to Amman in February 2025.

The agenda will focus on trade and economic cooperation, investment, energy, agriculture and food security, pharmaceuticals, IT and digitalization, transport logistics, tourism, as well as humanitarian and educational issues.

The parties will also discuss international and regional security, including the Middle East settlement, and the coordination of efforts within international organizations.

A key event of the visit will be the Kazakhstan–Jordan business forum, expected to bring together around 300 entrepreneurs and investors in Astana. The heads of state are anticipated to participate.

February agreements: The starting point of today’s dynamic

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s trip to Jordan in February 2025 laid the groundwork for the current visit.

At that time, the parties agreed to expand economic cooperation, create new conditions for trade and investment, and launch a number of joint projects.

The Embassy of Jordan in Kazakhstan emphasized that the February agreements set a dynamic that has now evolved into concrete initiatives.

“Leaders’ visits have demonstrated the readiness of both countries to deepen cooperation and create favorable conditions for joint projects,” the Embassy’s statement reads.

Joint projects

In agriculture, a working group was formed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Jordan’s Ministry of Industry and Trade on the supply of Kazakh wheat to Jordan. The Food Corporation is considered as a key supplier.

In parallel, Jordanian company Aljazeera Agricultural is preparing to sign a memorandum with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture on the construction of a pedigree poultry reproducer in Kazakhstan.

In pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Jordanian company Sana Pharma and other enterprises have shown interest in entering the Kazakh market.

In addition, an agreement has been reached on the distribution of medicines between Jordan’s Sana Farm and Kazakhstan’s Inkar Group – the deal is expected to be formalized during the upcoming business forum.

Another agreement was reached between Jordan’s DadVet and Kazakhstan’s KazbioPharm on cooperation and the export of Kazakh veterinary vaccines.

In the field of digitalization and education, work is underway to implement memoranda between Astana Hub and King Hussein Business Park, as well as between Astana IT University and Hussein Technical University. The first Jordanian students have already begun studying in Astana.

Cooperation is also developing between Kazakhstan’s National Information Technologies JSC (NIT) and Jordan’s ICT Association Intaj.

In February, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Jordan’s Atomic Energy Commission.

In construction and investment, Kazakhstan’s BI Construction Group is preparing to sign agreements with Amman Vision Investment & Development (AVID) and the Jordan Security Investment Fund. These projects will focus on joint infrastructure and urban development.

Direct air link

The issue of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Jordan remains a priority. According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the legal framework for this step is fully in place.

Direct flights on the Amman–Astana route are scheduled to launch in June 2026 with a frequency of twice a week. The Jordanian side confirmed its readiness to subsidize the flights in the initial stages, ensuring stability and attractiveness of the route for passengers.

“The opening of air travel will create new conditions for the development of tourism, business, and humanitarian ties between the two countries,” the Jordanian diplomatic mission emphasized.

What to expect from the visit?

King Abdullah II’s visit to Kazakhstan is expected to become a new stage in the development of relations between the two countries. Since February 2025, cooperation has been filled with concrete projects in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and digitalization. The agenda now includes the launch of direct air travel and strengthened partnership in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Thus, the meeting in Astana will confirm the comprehensive nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan and open new prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27.