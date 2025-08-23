EN
    Abdullah II of Jordan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    10:46, 23 August 2025

    At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit to Astana, the high-level talks will be held aimed at further strengthening Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Abdullah II of Jordan.

     

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Jordan Kazakhstan and Jordan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
