Abdullah II of Jordan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
10:46, 23 August 2025
At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
During the visit to Astana, the high-level talks will be held aimed at further strengthening Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Abdullah II of Jordan.