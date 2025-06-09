A street in Astana to be named after Bulgarian capital Sofia

During the joint press briefing on Monday, President Tokayev said that the talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev ended up successful and that the realization of the key documents signed will further deepen bilateral relations.

The Head of State said that the talks had focused on the ongoing issues of regional and global agenda.

Highlighting that the two countries have similar positions on may global issues as well as successfully develop cooperation within multilateral structures, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian side, President Rumen Radev for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiative to open the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Kazakh leader said that the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the world are of concern to both countries as well as expressed shared conviction that all issues should be addressed by peaceful as well as political and diplomatic means.

Tokayev said: “Special attention is placed to continued development of multilateral diplomacy. It was agreed to join efforts and cooperate at the international level in the future as well as actively strengthen peace and stability”.

The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the visit of Rumen Radev will offer a new impetus to expansion of bilateral ties.

