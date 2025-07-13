965.4 million cyberattacks targeting Kazakhstan's critical infrastructure repelled in six months, says NSC Head

Technological solutions are increasingly exploited by cybercriminals, causing significant damage to digital infrastructure. In line with the President’s instructions, the National Security Committee, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry (MDDIAI), and the Prosecutor General’s Office, is working to improve mechanisms for combating cybercrime, said Sagimbayev.

According to him, at the NSC’s initiative, proposals have been developed to amend the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, as well as the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Operational and Investigative Activities,” drawing on international experience in this field. This work is already yielding results.

For instance, in cooperation with the prosecutor’s office and the police, instances of unlawful use of subscriber numbers have been suppressed in several cities. As part of the fight against fraud, the NSC and MIA have carried out joint operations in 12 cities since the beginning of this year. These efforts led to the arrest of groups, including both Kazakhstani and foreign nationals, and the seizure of more than 76 SIM-box devices used in fraudulent schemes, he said.

Sagimbayev added that the NSC is also investigating criminal offenses related to information and communications technologies, including the unauthorized modification of confidential data stored in various databases. Overall, more than 40 criminal cases have been initiated in connection with these and other violations.

In the field of cybersecurity alone, over just six months, 965.4 million cyberattacks and more than 3,500 DDoS attacks targeting the country’s critical infrastructure have been repelled. In addition, nearly 1,000 phishing websites were identified and blocked. Together with the internal affairs agencies, 68 incidents involving false terrorism messages were investigated, and appropriate legal actions were taken. 66 Telegram users involved in the distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances were identified, as well as 325 bank cards used by drug traffickers to collect payments. 49 individuals were identified for promoting suicide or inciting self-harm through online platforms, said the NSC Head.

As Sagimbayev said, particular attention is given to preventive and proactive measures. To develop effective response mechanisms to cyber threats, annual exercises are held, which include penetration testing, locating simulated attackers, detaining them, and conducting investigative actions to gather digital evidence.

I want to emphasize that the Committee fully recognizes the gravity of cyber threats, and we are taking timely and targeted action in response, he added.

