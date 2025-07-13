NSC Head Sagimbayev hails role of foreign intelligence and counterintelligence services in ensuring peace, stability and secure future

Sagimbayev said that the nature of foreign intelligence and counterintelligence means their achievements often remain out of public view, stressing that their work is vital to national security.

Kazakhstan’s foreign intelligence service focuses on obtaining and analyzing advanced information that can impact the country’s national interests across political, economic, military, and technological domains, he said.

Sagimbayev added: “As for counterintelligence operations, I can state with confidence that efforts aimed at undermining Kazakhstan’s political stability, economic integrity, and defense capabilities are being intercepted in a timely manner”.

Daily work is being carried out to identify and block attempts by foreign entities to involve Kazakhstani citizens in illegal activities. Another key area of counterintelligence is the fight against illegal migration. In this regard, we actively cooperate with the intelligence agencies of neighboring states, stated the head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

According to Sagimbayev, the country’s intelligence and counterintelligence officers are not seeking recognition. “Their mission is to ensure peace, stability, and a secure future. The fact that the people of Kazakhstan are able to live and work in peace is proof that these missions are being successfully fulfilled”.