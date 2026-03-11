9,517 citizens of Kazakhstan evacuated from Middle East

The work to repatriate Kazakhstani citizens from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is ongoing.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is completing the evacuation of nationals from Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged Kazakhstanis to avoid all travel to the Middle East.