939 dead, 3,925 missing in mudslide disaster in Nepal: authorities

Devastating floods near Nepal’s border with China have killed at least 939 people, the country’s disaster authority says, as the death toll continues to rise and rescue efforts enter a sixth day.



— in pictures https://t.co/pMdLTfWIfV pic.twitter.com/wOtUAF39mp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 31, 2026

As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, the death toll from the devastating mudslide in Nepal has risen to 903, with 4,247 people still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

A total of 267 people have been injured, while 20,819 security personnel have been mobilized for search, rescue and relief operations, the authority said.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $5 million emergency grant to support rescue and relief efforts in Nepal following devastating floods and debris flows that hit communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems on August 26.

As written before, three Kazakhstani tourists reportedly went missing in the Nepal disaster zone.