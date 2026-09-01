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    939 dead, 3,925 missing in mudslide disaster in Nepal: authorities

    08:32, 1 September 2026

    Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that as of 6:00 p.m. local time on Monday, 939 bodies had been recovered from mudslide-hit areas, with 3,925 people still missing, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua

    939 dead, 3,925 missing in mudslide disaster in Nepal: authorities
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, the death toll from the devastating mudslide in Nepal has risen to 903, with 4,247 people still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

    A total of 267 people have been injured, while 20,819 security personnel have been mobilized for search, rescue and relief operations, the authority said.

    Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $5 million emergency grant to support rescue and relief efforts in Nepal following devastating floods and debris flows that hit communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems on August 26.

    As written before, three Kazakhstani tourists reportedly went missing in the Nepal disaster zone.

    World News Flooding Nepal Natural disasters Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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