    9-year-old Kazakhstani crowned European grappling champion

    22:10, 24 November 2025

    A nine-year-old Sanzhar Komarkhan from Astana was crowned a European grappling champion at the ADCC Suisse Open Championship 2025 held in Zürich, Switzerland, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    9-year-old Kazakhstan crowned European grappling champion
    Photo credit: Instagram/seyfulla_team

    Sanzhar, who began training in martial arts and combat sports at the age of 4, is an MMA world champion, four-time hand-to-hand combat champion of Kazakhstan, Asian Championships medalist.

    Another Kazakhstani Tamirlan Rustemov, 15yo, won a bronze medal in the U17 category.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s figure skater Sofya Samodelkina will take part at the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb 2025 in Croatia. 

