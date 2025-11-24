EN
    Kazakhstan’s Samodelkina to compete at 2025 Golden Spin of Zagreb

    17:52, 24 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s figure skater Sofya Samodelkina will take part at the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb 2025 in Croatia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani is listed among the participants published by the International Skating Union.

    A total of 49 skaters are included in the entry list, with five more named as alternates.

    The tournament is set to run on December 3–6.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Sofia Samodelkina of Kazakhstan has bagged a silver medal at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan.

