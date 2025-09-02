8th meeting of Kazakhstan–China Business Council to convene in Beijing

According to Samruk Kazyna press service, the meeting will focus on the development of energy cooperation and promotion of sustainable green growth, expansion of logistics and production chains.

It is expected to serve as a platform for exchanging practices, establishing new and strengthening existing business ties, and bolstering economic cooperation.

The 8th sitting is expected to bring together over 500 representatives of state bodies, business structures of Kazakhstan and China, including over China's 70 largest corporations.

To note, over 40 agreements worth over 3.7 billion US dollars were signed following the 7th session of the Business Council held last July in Astana.

The Kazakhstan–China Business Council was founded in 2013.

It was earlier reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Beijing as part of his visit to China.

The Akorda press service said in a statement that tomorrow, on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well.