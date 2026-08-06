8 more new schools to open doors in Almaty

Schools are designed to accommodate up to 11,700 pupils.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

According to the Almaty akimat, 2000-seat schools will be unveiled in Zheti Kazyna, Time City residential estates and Algabas district, a 1,500-seat school in Altyn City residential estate, 1,200-seat schools in Shugyla and Gazahiyp districts, and another one for 600 seats in Parasat residential estate.

13 comfortable schools for 23,100 students were built in Almaty earlier through Samruk Kazyna Construction JSC. Seven of them were opened last September 1.

As written before, Kazakhstan opens 30 schools and 30 kindergartens in H1 2026.