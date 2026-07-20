Kazakhstan opens 30 schools and 30 kindergartens in H1 2026

Private construction companies accounted for 91.1% of all construction work, followed by foreign firms with 8.3% and state organizations with 0.6%.

The growth was driven primarily by the construction and repair of engineering structures, which rose 22.5% year-on-year.

Road, railway and metro construction accounted for the largest share of construction activity at 24.2%, followed by non-residential buildings (21.5%) and residential buildings (13.2%).

Construction activity rose in 17 regions, with Ulytau region recording the strongest growth as volumes more than tripled. Robust gains were also seen in Kyzylorda, Abai, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, as well as in Almaty and Shymkent.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan commissioned 8.47 million square meters of housing in the first half of 2026, up 6.7% from a year earlier. Apartment buildings accounted for 5.75 million square meters, while individual homes made up 2.69 million square meters. Private developers delivered 95.5% of the total housing stock, including 2.85 million square meters built by individuals.

In the education and healthcare sectors, the country commissioned 30 schools with capacity for 16,640 students, 30 preschools accommodating 3,297 children, and three outpatient clinics capable of serving 105 patients per shift. A 120-bed hospital extension was also completed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the government to maintain the paces of housing construction and ensure affordability of housing for citizens throughout the current year.