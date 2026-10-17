746 aftershocks recorded in Panama after 7.5 earthquake

Nestor Luque, director of the Institute of Geosciences at the University of Panama, said aftershocks from an earthquake of this magnitude could continue for up to two months. The shallow quake, which occurred at a depth of less than 10 kilometers, released enough energy to trigger ongoing adjustments within the Earth's crust, though aftershocks are gradually weakening.

Authorities stressed that recent tremors detected in the provinces of Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro appear to be linked to separate fault systems and are not necessarily connected to the Oct. 9 earthquake.

Meanwhile, geologists are assessing reports from coastal communities where residents have observed exposed rock formations and what appears to be a retreat of the sea. Experts say tectonic movements can cause land to rise or sink, potentially altering coastal landscapes.

Scientists are also examining unusual changes in seawater color, including grayish shades reported by some residents. One possible explanation is that underground water mixed with minerals released during the earthquake, although laboratory analysis will be needed to determine the exact cause.

On Isla Cañas in Los Santos Province, residents have reported that the island may have developed new fractures following the quake. Researchers plan to conduct field studies to determine whether any cracks extend across the island and into surrounding waters, which could indicate fault displacement.

The Institute of Geosciences has called for stronger seismic monitoring infrastructure, estimating that around 150 additional instruments would be needed to improve earthquake observation nationwide. A comprehensive early-warning network, meanwhile, could require as many as 700 sensors across the country.

Earlier, an earthquake with an intensity of up to four magnitude points was registered in Kamchatka.