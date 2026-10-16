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    Earthquake recorded in Russia’s Kamchatka

    20:31, 16 October 2026

    An earthquake with an intensity of up to four magnitude points has been registered in Kamchatka, TASS reports, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service,

    Earthquake, Kamchatka, Russia
    Photo credit: Ilya Averyanov/TASS

    "Instrumental intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky amounted to up to four points," scientists said.

    Scientists estimated its magnitude at 6.5 first, but later revised it to 6.9. It was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake in the region.

    "According to verified information, the magnitude of this seismic event was 6.9. Its epicenter was located on land, 156 kilometers southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 138 kilometers. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake," seismologists said.

    A number of residents of the region’s administrative center evacuated from their apartments because of tremors. Inside residential buildings, the earthquake caused light fixtures to swing violently, doors to slam shut, and tableware to rattle, a TASS correspondent reported.

    According to eyewitnesses, the tremor, which occurred at 3:36 p.m. local time (3:36 a.m. GMT), continued for about one minute.

    Russia Earthquake Natural disasters World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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