Earthquake recorded in Russia’s Kamchatka

"Instrumental intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky amounted to up to four points," scientists said.

Scientists estimated its magnitude at 6.5 first, but later revised it to 6.9. It was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake in the region.

"According to verified information, the magnitude of this seismic event was 6.9. Its epicenter was located on land, 156 kilometers southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 138 kilometers. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake," seismologists said.

A number of residents of the region’s administrative center evacuated from their apartments because of tremors. Inside residential buildings, the earthquake caused light fixtures to swing violently, doors to slam shut, and tableware to rattle, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the tremor, which occurred at 3:36 p.m. local time (3:36 a.m. GMT), continued for about one minute.