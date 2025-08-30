5G coverage in Brazil exceeds 60% of population

The expansion of 5G is more than just technological progress: it symbolises inclusiveness, stimulates development and opens up new opportunities. We want this transformation to reach everyone," said Communications Minister Frederico de Siqueira Filho.

Among the key measures taken by the Brazilian government is the early opening of the 3.5 GHz band, which was implemented 14 months ahead of schedule. As a result, 5,570 municipalities in the country gained access to the autonomous 5G standalone network, and operators were able to begin rolling it out according to schedule.

The Minister said that the government is seeking to speed up the process. He noted that the current plan is in place until 2030, but the possibility of moving it forward is being discussed with operators.

