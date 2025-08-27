Brazil produces 88% of electricity from renewable sources

The report shows that wind and solar together accounted for 23.7 per cent of total electricity generation last year. Wind power expanded by 12.4 per cent, solar by 39.6 per cent and natural gas by 23.9 per cent, while hydropower’s share declined by one percentage point.

Overall, the country’s electricity supply reached 762.9 terawatt-hours, an increase of 5.5 per cent compared with 2023. This is reported by the official website of the Brazilian Government.

Since 2004, renewable sources have consistently represented more than 70 per cent of Brazil’s electricity mix, consolidating the country’s position as one of the world’s cleanest energy producers.

Earlier it was reported that Brazil unveiled largest thermal power station in Latin America.