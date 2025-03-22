5,000 people perform Abai's songs in Almaty

In the morning, well-known solo artists, as well as artists from the Baykadamov State Choral Chapel, students from music institutions, and city residents gathered along Abai Avenue in Almaty.

They simultaneously sang Abai Kunanbayev’s legendary songs Kozimnin Karasy (The light of my eyes) and Zhelsiz Tunder Jaryk Ai (In a Windless Night There's a Bright Moon).

This year, the country is widely celebrating the 180th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev. The first day of the new year can be considered a symbolic beginning of events dedicated to Abai’s anniversary. As a sign of love and great respect from the Kazakh people to the great poet, more than 5,000 people gathered in Abai Square to perform his songs, said cultural expert, author of the event idea, and producer Bazarbek Atygay.

He also mentioned that the event was held in Almaty because the city has the longest Abai Avenue in the country, stretching over 20 km, and houses the largest monument to Abai in Kazakhstan, as well as the largest university named after him. According to Atygay, Almaty hosts numerous landmarks associated with Abai’s name, and thus, the event can be regarded as a tribute to the great poet. He expressed hope that this would become an annual tradition, to be held on Abai’s birthday.

After the choir’s thousand-voice performance, the Nauryz celebration continued with a concert program.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Additionally, festive and creatively decorated yurts were set up in Abai Square.

The Ruhani Mura yurt showcased replicas of folk instruments played by Abai Kunanbayev, Zhambyl Zhabayev, Dina Nurpeisova, and other cultural figures. The Almatyga Sayakha yurt offered a virtual journey through Almaty, featuring panoramic views of nature and cultural landmarks. A transformable yurt that can be assembled in just 20 minutes made by craftsman Marat Beksultanov, was also presented in the event.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

As reported earlier, Bishkek has celebrated the Nauryz holiday.