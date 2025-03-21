Bishkek celebrates Nooruz holiday

The festive event began with a theatrical prologue dedicated to the awakening of nature, the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new life.

After that, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Zhunushaliev made a congratulatory speech, and the event continued with a concert organized at a high level by the city administration.

In addition, various entertainments were organized for the citizens and guests of the capital in accordance with the traditions and customs of the Kyrgyz people, and the audience was treated to sumolok (a national dish prepared especially for Nooruz).

The Nooruz holiday is always celebrated on March 21. At this time, day and night become equal, and daylight hours begin to increase.

