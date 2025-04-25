500-year-old ship found beneath Barcelona parking lot development

The vessel was discovered earlier this month during construction of a parking lot at the site of the former fish market, now undergoing major redevelopment into a hub for scientific innovation, according to local daily El Periodico.

The remains – roughly 10 meters (32 feet) long and over 3 meters (10 feet) wide – include a lattice of curved wooden ribs and hull planks, preserved in sediment that protected the wood from decay, archaeologists said in a statement.

The construction is characteristic of Mediterranean shipbuilding techniques that spread across Europe during the late Middle Ages, and it is estimated to date back to the 15th or early 16th century.

Archaeologists hailed the discovery as exceptional, not just for its scale but for the context it provides.

“The find reflects Barcelona’s historical maritime transformation,” the statement said, noting how the construction of the city’s first artificial docks in 1439 altered coastal dynamics that continued shifting for centuries.

Initial conservation efforts of the “extremely fragile” remains include 3D modeling, sampling and stabilization in water tanks.

Eventually, the remains will undergo a specialized treatment process that replaces the wood’s moisture with wax, allowing long-term preservation.​​​​​​​

The development at the old fish market also uncovered an air raid shelter used by workers in the 20th century, as well as structures from the 18th-century Ciutadella, the 19th-century fish market and the 1888 Universal Exposition.

In 2008, a similar 15th-century ship was found near the city’s old harbor. That vessel, believed to have Basque origins, was fully restored and now features in a digital exhibit at the city’s history museum.

