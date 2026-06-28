5 killed in road accident on Almaty–Oskemen highway

The crash occurred on the evening of June 26 at the 432nd kilometer of the highway and involved two passenger vehicles.

The crash claimed the lives of both drivers and three passengers. Two other passengers were hospitalized with injuries and are receiving medical care.

Police have launched a criminal investigation as they continue to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

Police urged motorists to follow traffic rules, adjust their speed to road conditions, maintain a safe following distance and avoid dangerous maneuvers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three members of the same family had been killed in a traffic accident on the Almaty–Shelek–Khorgos highway.