Three killed in traffic accident on Almaty–Khorgos highway

Relatives of the victims have appealed to the public through social media, calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the crash.

The June 23 crash involved an Audi carrying a large family, including children and a 10-month-old granddaughter, a relative said. Three people died at the scene as a result of the collision.

“In a matter of seconds, our lives were divided into ‘before’ and ‘after.’ An entire family was taken from us. Two children and a granddaughter survived but were left without parents. They are currently in hospital with multiple fractures,” the relative wrote.

The relative also claimed that the driver of the oncoming vehicle was a law enforcement officer.

The regional police department said a criminal case has been opened following the fatal crash at the 132nd kilometer of the Almaty–Khorgos highway.

“According to preliminary findings, the driver of a Haval vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an Audi 100. The Audi driver and two passengers died at the scene from their injuries,” the Almaty region police department said.

Investigators are currently carrying out a full range of investigative procedures.

The driver believed to be responsible for the crash has been taken into custody.

“Investigators are establishing all circumstances and causes of the accident. The case remains under the special supervision of the leadership of the regional police department,” the statement said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 19-year-old man was found dead in the steppe in Aktobe region on June 22.