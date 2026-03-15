44 babies born in Almaty on referendum day

Doctors noted that the newborns and their mothers feel well and remain under medical supervision.

According to the akimat (city administration), medical facilities providing maternity care organized opportunities for patients to participate today in the national referendum on the draft new Constitution.

558 women cast their votes in three perinatal centers and three maternity hospitals.

As earlier reported, on March 15, Kazakhstan held a national referendum on the draft new Constitution. Polling stations were open from 07:00 to 20:00.

In Almaty alone, 653 polling stations operated on referendum day.

As written before, the preliminary voter turnout in the referendum on the draft of a new Constitution was 70.98% two hours before most polling stations closed. The highest turnout was recorded in the Kyzylorda region at 91.80%, announced the Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Shavkhat Utemissov.