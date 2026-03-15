70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum

According to data from territorial commissions, as of 18:00 Astana time, 8,845,280 Kazakhstanis received ballots. Thus, by the evening, the preliminary turnout reached 70.98%.

By region, the turnout was as follows:

Abai region – 73.84% Akmola region – 77.72% Aktobe region – 83.12% Almaty region – 70.27% Atyrau region – 71.08% West Kazakhstan region – 66.90% Zhambyl region – 81.07% Zhetysu region – 73.84% Karaganda region – 81.44% Kostanay region – 80.11% Kyzylorda region – 91.80% Mangystau region – 76.84% Pavlodar region – 71.85% North Kazakhstan region – 68.58% Turkistan region – 82.03% Ulytau region – 70.57% East Kazakhstan region – 83.63% Astana City – 56.72% Almaty City – 32.82% Shymkent City – 74.44%

At 19:00, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan will present data on the turnout of citizens voting abroad and also report on the work of the referendum commissions at the country's diplomatic missions.

Qazinform reported that as of 14:00 Astana time, 6,471,378 citizens had received their ballot papers, representing 51.93% of those included in the voter list.