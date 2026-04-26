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    4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes several cities in Eastern Egypt

    15:39, 26 April 2026

    An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck on Sunday several cities in eastern Egypt, QNA reports. 

    4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes several cities in Eastern Egypt
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred 77.9 km from Saint Catherine, 88.5 km from El Tor in South Sinai Governorate, and 132.7 km from Suez.

    In a statement, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said the quake occurred at a depth of 26.1 km, noting that the tremor was felt but no casualties or material damage have been reported.

    Earlier, it was reported a powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northeast and northern Japan on April 20, with a tsunami warning issued. 

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Egypt
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