4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes several cities in Eastern Egypt
15:39, 26 April 2026
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck on Sunday several cities in eastern Egypt, QNA reports.
The earthquake occurred 77.9 km from Saint Catherine, 88.5 km from El Tor in South Sinai Governorate, and 132.7 km from Suez.
In a statement, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said the quake occurred at a depth of 26.1 km, noting that the tremor was felt but no casualties or material damage have been reported.
Earlier, it was reported a powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northeast and northern Japan on April 20, with a tsunami warning issued.