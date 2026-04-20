M7.5 jolts northeastern Japan, tsunami warning issued

The 4:53 p.m. quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency forecast tsunami waves of up to 3 meters immediately reaching the Pacific coast of Hokkaido and Iwate prefectures.

On Saturday, two powerful earthquakes struck northern areas of Nagano Prefecture in central Japan, with the first temblor measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.