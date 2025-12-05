Deceased donor saves lives of four in Kazakhstan

A man born in 1967, who was declared brain dead, became the donor. After receiving consent from his family, the man’s heart, liver, and two kidneys were retrieved, the Republican Center for Transplant Coordination and High-Tech Medical Services of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

Thanks to the coordinated work, surgeons performed successful transplantations.

The heart was transplanted into a 58-year-old patient at the National Institute of Cardiology and Internal Medicine.

The liver was donated to another 58-year-old patient at the Syzganov National Scientific Center of Surgery.

The right kidney was placed in the body of a 19-year-old patient, and the left one in a 35-year-old patient at the Syzganov Center.

As of today, 4,521 patients across Kazakhstan are on the donor waiting list, including 106 children.

In the first 10 months of 2025, 272 patients died while waiting, nearly one per day.

Over the past 12 months, only 14 deceased donor processes were carried out countrywide, resulting in 60 organ transplants.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan annually performs 250-260 kidney, liver and heart transplants.