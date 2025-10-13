Over the past 15 years, deaths from heart-related conditions have declined threefold, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova told the first international conference titled The development of medical tourism in Kazakhstan: prospects and opportunities held in Astana.

According to the Minister’s report, Kazakhstan ranks among the top 30 countries globally for cardiac surgery.

Today, Kazakhstan performs 80 types of high-tech medical assistance, including heart surgeries, organ transplantation, and advanced rehabilitation approaches.

The leading cardiac surgery clinic of Kazakhstan received international certifications in Chronic cardiac insufficiency and Left ventricular assist device programs. It performed 86 heart transplants, 460 artificial left ventricular implants, 17 lung transplants, three total artificial heart implants, followed by successful heart transplants.

Noteworthy, the number of interventional procedures has tripled in the last decade.

There are 42 centers for percutaneous coronary interventions and 89 angiographic units throughout Kazakhstan.

Another highlight is that Kazakhstan annually performs 250-260 kidney, liver and heart transplants.

As written before, more than 4,300 patients are currently on the national organ transplant waiting list.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan ranks among the six countries to perform heart and lung transplantations.