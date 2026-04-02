4 new air routes to be launched in Almaty this year

Regular flights to Warsaw, Poland, are set to begin in May 2026, followed by seasonal summer routes to Cyprus starting in June.

A new direct flight from Almaty to Tokyo, Japan, is also planned to be launched this year.

In addition, a new route between Almaty and Shenzhen, China, is expected to be introduced.

According to the Almaty tourism department, flights on the new routes will operate at least twice a week, which is expected to boost tourist flows and attract more international visitors to the city.

At the same time, traffic is increasing on existing routes, particularly those connecting Almaty with China. A new flight to Chengdu was launched at the end of last year.

Currently, Almaty already has air connections with Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Urumqi, and Hangzhou. As a result, the number of weekly flights between Almaty and China is expected to reach 84.

Previously, Qazinform reported that flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai had been suspended until April 30, 2026, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.