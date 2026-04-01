Air Astana extends cancellation of flights to Dubai
17:15, 1 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s carrier Air Astana announced on Wednesday it has extended its cancellation of flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until April 30, 2026, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline said passengers of canceled flights are offered the following options: a full refund for the ticket without penalty; rebooking on flights free-of-charge to Dubai, as well as to different destinations, covering only the fare and airport tax difference, with a departure date of June 30 or earlier.
Previously, Qazinform reported FlyArystan extends the Aktau-Dubai flight suspension until the end of March.