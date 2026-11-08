4 killed, 88 injured in train derailment in Egypt

The accident occurred near the village of Gerza in the Al-Ayyat district, along the Cairo–Aswan agricultural road.

The ministry said 72 ambulances took part in the response.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered health facilities across Giza and neighboring Beni Suef provinces to raise their alert level and provide emergency care to the injured.

The ministry said it was monitoring the condition of those injured and offered condolences to families of the victims.

​​​​​​​The Egyptian National Railways said train No. 134, traveling from Giza to Fayoum, struck the rear of Cairo–Aswan train No. 2010 between Kafr Ammar and Al-Riqqa stations, causing several cars to derail.

Earlier, it was reported 69 people had been killed in the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain.