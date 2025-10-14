35 universities take part in new season of Almaty Student League

This season brings together 108 teams from 35 universities across the city.

The football championship is held with the support of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, and its winners will advance to the National University Tournament.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Participation in all disciplines is entirely free and requires no entry fees.

Following the results of the Spring Qualification League (April–May 2025), teams were divided into two divisions based on their level of skill and performance.

The 2025–2026 season follows a round-robin format, where each team faces every other team in its division.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The championship is divided into two stages — the autumn stage, held from October to December 2025, and the spring stage, running from February to May 2026.

Winners and runners-up will be determined based on the total points accumulated over both stages.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

To organize and coordinate the tournaments, digital platforms are used:

asvl.kz — Volleyball

asfl.kz — Football

asbl.kz — Basketball

These platforms enable teams to register online, manage schedules, monitor rosters and standings, and track real-time statistics.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Match officiating and oversight are carried out by the respective sports federations, with a Disciplinary Committee in place to review any disputes or contentious situations.

All matches are streamed live on YouTube at youtube.com/@asl-2025.

The creation of the Almaty Student League marks an important step toward the systematic development of mass sports, the strengthening of the university community, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among Almaty’s youth.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has claimed three gold medals at the Tournament of the Strongest in Astana.