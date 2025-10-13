Team Kazakhstan claims 3 gold medals at Tournament of the Strongest in Astana

Team Kazakhstan collected a total of eight medals, including three golds.

On the first day of competition, Kazakh fencers dominated the men’s individual event, where Alexey Kassatkin claimed gold, followed by Kirill Prokhodov with silver and Elmir Alimzhanov with bronze. Among women, the top three were Sevara Rakhimova and Shakhzoda Egamberdieva of Uzbekistan, while Kazakhstan’s Vladislava Andreeva took third place.

The second day once again saw strong performances from Kazakh athletes. Yerlik Sertay secured gold in the men’s event, with Prokhodov and Alimzhanov taking silver and bronze respectively. In the women’s competition, Vladislava Andreeva earned gold for Kazakhstan, while Uzbekistan’s Shakhzoda Egamberdieva and Malika Khakimova completed the podium.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has finished 2nd in medal standings at the Asian Aquatics Championships.